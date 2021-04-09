Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Position Increased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up 4.8% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.52% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,252. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77.

