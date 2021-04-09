Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,544 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

RPG stock opened at $171.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.85 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

