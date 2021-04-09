Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

EWMC stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

