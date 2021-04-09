Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) Shares Down 1.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 767,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 889,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

