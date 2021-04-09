Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.18 and last traded at $57.05. Approximately 13,038 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.95.

