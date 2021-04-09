Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) Trading 1.1% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.56 and last traded at $183.56. 12,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 15,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.60.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.