Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.95 and last traded at $93.93. 6,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 9,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.29.

