Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Shares Up 0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.23 and last traded at $63.17. 677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.16.

