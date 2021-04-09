Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.28. Approximately 88,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 103,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.