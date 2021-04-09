InvestDigital (IDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $1.78 million worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 112.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00055022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00087381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.41 or 0.00623636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00040450 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 798,135,008 coins and its circulating supply is 117,417,195 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

