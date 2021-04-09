InvestDigital (IDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.15 Million

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded up 107.7% against the US dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. InvestDigital has a market cap of $2.80 million and $1.15 million worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00054764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00085684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00623878 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038144 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 798,135,008 coins and its circulating supply is 117,678,060 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

