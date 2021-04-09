Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 9th (ADC, ALO, CMS, CNI, CP, CRWD, DRW3, ERF, GOOGL, IMAC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 9th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.50 to $74.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $140.00 to $145.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $510.00 to $516.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $210.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $5.75 to $7.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Argus from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $3.10 to $2.35. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $6.25 to $5.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $36.00 to $37.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $39.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $4.00 to $4.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $76.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

