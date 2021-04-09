Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 9th (APA, CHE.UN, COP, CRON, DEQ, ERF, FANG, KNX, MGY, PDCE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 9th:

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Apache Co alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to C$5.90.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €18.00 ($21.18) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price increased by CIBC to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $28.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $219.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.