Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 9th (APA, CHE.UN, COP, CRON, DEQ, ERF, FANG, KNX, MGY, PDCE)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 9th:

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to C$5.90.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €18.00 ($21.18) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price increased by CIBC to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $28.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $219.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

