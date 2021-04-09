Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Celanese (CE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Celanese (NYSE: CE):

4/6/2021 – Celanese had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/1/2021 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $158.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Celanese for the first quarter have been increasing over the past month. Cost savings through productivity actions and operational improvement are likely to support the company’s bottom line in 2021. Acquisitions are also expected to drive results in its Engineered Materials unit. Moreover, the company is poised to gain from expansion in emerging regions. The company's efforts to lower debt also bode well. Moreover, Celanese remains committed to returning value to its shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, the Engineered Materials segment faces headwinds from elevated raw material costs. Lower prices are also expected to weigh on Acetyl Chain margins. Acetate tow volumes remain under pressure due to low utilization rates.”

3/26/2021 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $158.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Celanese had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CE traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.33. The stock had a trading volume of 666,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.39. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Celanese by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $605,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Celanese by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $2,751,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

