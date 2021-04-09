Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for K-Bro Linen (KBL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for K-Bro Linen (TSE: KBL):

3/22/2021 – K-Bro Linen had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “tender” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – K-Bro Linen had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – K-Bro Linen had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – K-Bro Linen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leede Jones Gab.

KBL opened at C$39.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$426.12 million and a P/E ratio of 111.48. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 1-year low of C$24.00 and a 1-year high of C$42.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.20%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

