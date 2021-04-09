Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Prudential (PUK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Prudential (NYSE: PUK):

4/1/2021 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

3/29/2021 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2021 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/22/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/12/2021 – Prudential had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/10/2021 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/5/2021 – Prudential had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/26/2021 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/26/2021 – Prudential had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/23/2021 – Prudential was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/11/2021 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/9/2021 – Prudential was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Shares of NYSE PUK traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. 4,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83.

Get Prudential plc alerts:

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.