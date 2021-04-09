Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2021 – Alliance Data Systems is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $95.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Alliance Data have outperformed the industry in year-to-date period. The company continues to benefit from data-driven marketing strategies. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne should drive its top line. Acquisitions and divestitures will aid the company in growing inorganically and expanding the international footprint. Moreover, the company has a strong balance sheet by virtue of its solid cash position. The company remains focused toward returning value shareholders in the form of share buybacks. However, rising debt levels have led to an increase in interest expenses, raising financial risk and straining margin expansion. Increased cost of operations, and higher general and administrative expenses tend to weigh on the company's margin expansion. Also, lower return on assets poses financial risk.”

2/16/2021 – Alliance Data Systems was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

ADS stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,372. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $121.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

