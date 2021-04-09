Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/9/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/26/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $142.00 to $148.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Canadian National Railway is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2021 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,181. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $119.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

