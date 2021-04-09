Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Norfolk Southern (NSC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC):

4/6/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $261.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Norfolk Southern is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $261.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

2/8/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NSC traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,145. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $147.37 and a 12 month high of $276.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

