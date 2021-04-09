Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NORMA Group (NOEJ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NORMA Group (ETR: NOEJ):

3/30/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NORMA Group stock traded down €0.44 ($0.52) on Friday, reaching €40.84 ($48.05). The stock had a trading volume of 68,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. NORMA Group SE has a fifty-two week low of €17.52 ($20.61) and a fifty-two week high of €45.20 ($53.18). The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 229.44.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

