Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 9th (AAL, ACRL, ACSO, DHR, EQX, ERF, ITM, MTL, NVO, OCDO)

Investment Analysts' updated eps estimates for Friday, April 9th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on the stock.

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock.

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $241.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Danaher is poised to gain from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), the policy of rewarding shareholders and investment in product innovation in the quarters ahead. Also, its inorganic activities, including acquisitions and divestments, are boons. For 2021, the company anticipates core revenue growth in low-double digits, whereas it reported a 9.5% increase in 2020. The pandemic-led tailwinds are expected to boost core sales by 5% in 2021. However, a rise in costs and expenses might be concerning for the company. Also, high debts raise financial obligations and international businesses have associated risks. In the past three months, Danaher’s shares have underperformed the industry. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates have been revised downward for the first quarter of 2021, 2021 and 2022.”

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$15.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$16.00.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Pi Financial currently has C$3.05 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.25.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on the stock.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “QIAGEN’s revenue growth across all geographies and operating segments in the fourth quarter of 2020 were impressive. Strong sales for product groups used in the COVID-19 response drove the top line. Robust orders for the QIAcuity series of digital PCR platforms and FDA’s EUA approval for the use of saliva samples collected with the NeuMoDx Kit look encouraging. Adjusted operating margin expansion and a raised full-year outlook are impressive. QIAGEN’s results in the fourth quarter were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, QIAGEN has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Yet, lower QuantiFERON latent tuberculosis test sales due to adverse trends in the Asia-Pacific region and adjusted gross margin contraction are also worrying. A weak solvency position, foreign exchange instability and tough competition persist.”

Ramsdens (LON:RFX) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. The firm currently has a GBX 369 ($4.82) price target on the stock.

