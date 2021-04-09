Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM):

4/8/2021 – Howmet Aerospace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

4/7/2021 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Howmet Aerospace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

3/24/2021 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Howmet Aerospace is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Howmet Aerospace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. 1,537,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,280. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Howmet Aerospace Inc alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 930,071 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.