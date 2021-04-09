Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM):
- 4/8/2021 – Howmet Aerospace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “
- 4/7/2021 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Howmet Aerospace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “
- 3/24/2021 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – Howmet Aerospace is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Howmet Aerospace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “
Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. 1,537,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,280. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
