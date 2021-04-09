Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $168.00.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $226.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $204.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $172.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $207.00 to $220.00.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $186.00 to $213.00.

3/29/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $154.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a massive footprint in Permian Basin — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has acquired Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock accord, which boosted its Permian presence. In the oil-rich basin, the combined company is estimated to have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Also, its proved reserves grew by 65% following the deal, which will be converted into its incremental cash flows. However, Pioneer expects production costs to increase in March quarter, hurting bottom line. Also, reignited worries about its short-term upstream business outlook, owing to the volatile commodity prices, is concerning. Notably, the firm’s gross trailing 12-month margin is the lowest among its peers.”

3/23/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $168.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $154.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $154.00 to $196.00.

3/17/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $168.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Johnson Rice. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $146.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $146.00 to $173.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a massive footprint in Permian Basin — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has acquired Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock accord, which boosted its Permian presence. In the oil-rich basin, the combined company is estimated to have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Also, its proved reserves grew by 65% following the deal, which will be converted into its incremental cash flows. Notably, the company reported better-than-expected results due to increased crude oil equivalent production volumes. Also, the firm has a strong balance sheet, with low debt. This will boost its financial flexibility. From 2022, Pioneeris planning to start distributing quarterly variable dividend.”

2/25/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $175.00.

2/24/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $139.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/8/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.07. 35,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.44 and its 200 day moving average is $118.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

