Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PVH (PVH)

4/1/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $106.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $105.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/1/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/1/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $112.00.

3/31/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – PVH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of PVH Corp have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock received a boost from sales and earnings beat in third-quarter fiscal 2020. Moreover, e-commerce sales remained positive driven by strong online sales growth in all regions, even after the reopening of stores. It envisions online sales to represent 20% of total sales over the next few years. It has been witnessing declining SG&A expenses for the past few quarters. However, continued impacts of COVID-19 and resurgence of cases, leading to temporary store closures in some parts of Europe and soft store traffic in North America hurt quarterly results. Sluggishness in Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Heritage Brands businesses also hurt sales. Management expects the COVID-19 woes to continue hurting fourth quarter revenues and earnings due to resurgence in cases.”

3/24/2021 – PVH had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – PVH was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Shares of PVH opened at $104.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $5,169,199. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PVH by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in PVH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

