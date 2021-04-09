Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Altria Group (MO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Altria Group (NYSE: MO) recently:

4/5/2021 – Altria Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Altria Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

3/26/2021 – Altria Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

3/22/2021 – Altria Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Altria Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Altria Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Altria Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,652,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,196,263. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 143.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after acquiring an additional 87,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,505,000 after acquiring an additional 491,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

