Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM):

4/9/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

3/23/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/22/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

2/12/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Brookfield Asset Management had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

BAM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 81,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,235.82 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $45.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

