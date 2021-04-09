Investors Buy High Volume of Affimed Call Options (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 18,893 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,341% compared to the typical volume of 774 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFMD traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $9.74. 79,594,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $860.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

