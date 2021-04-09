Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 4,140 put options on the company. This is an increase of 68,900% compared to the average volume of 6 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of HCCI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 32,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,099. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $680.18 million, a P/E ratio of 140.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.