Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,830 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,805% compared to the typical daily volume of 306 call options.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,447 shares of company stock worth $1,984,139 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $37.59 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.