Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,610.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $10,610.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00085343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.28 or 0.00619233 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00040601 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

