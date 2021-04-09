ION (ION) 24 Hour Volume Tops $384.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market cap of $605,005.81 and $384.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00055471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.07 or 0.00331485 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00026905 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006701 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,563,827 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,827 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

