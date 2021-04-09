IoT Chain (ITC) Market Capitalization Tops $14.97 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. IoT Chain has a market cap of $14.97 million and $3.64 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IoT Chain

ITC is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

