IoTeX Market Capitalization Tops $510.83 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $510.83 million and approximately $72.98 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00053989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00021756 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00085111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.70 or 0.00620883 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

