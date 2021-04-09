IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.56% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,658,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,817,000 after acquiring an additional 109,004 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,447,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,678 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,111,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,572,000.

MNA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $36.18.

