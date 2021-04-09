IQeon (IQN) Hits One Day Volume of $824,590.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. IQeon has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $824,590.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IQeon has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can now be bought for $2.68 or 0.00004602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00054557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00084364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.98 or 0.00621124 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00038039 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

