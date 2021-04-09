iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.68. 6,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,798. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

