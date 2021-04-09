iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.07 and last traded at $138.01. 7,808,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 14,419,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.88.

