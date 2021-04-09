iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.43 and last traded at $59.42. Approximately 475,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,158,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.