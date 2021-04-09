iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Increased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,698. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.72. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $96.30.

