iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is UMA Financial Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $260,000.

IEFA traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $74.02. 6,687,442 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $67.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

