iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,184 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.02. 6,687,442 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.80.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.