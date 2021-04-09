iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.62% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $38,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7,552.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.27. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $66.56 and a 1 year high of $102.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

