iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,524 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.39% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $39,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 166,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT opened at $37.59 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $37.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72.

