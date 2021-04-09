iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.3% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $70.49. 3,807,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65.

