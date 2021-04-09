iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $28,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,457,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,943,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $70.49 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.