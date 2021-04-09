iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Cut by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,017 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 10.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.49. 3,807,949 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.