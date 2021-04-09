iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 184,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 243,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

