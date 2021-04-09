iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $34.23. Approximately 58,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 52,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

