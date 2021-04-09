iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 57,783 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 98,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $120.77 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.49 and a 52 week high of $127.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.87.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

