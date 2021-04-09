iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBMN. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 178.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08.

